Jackson Aquatics Center closed for the summer



MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s only public pool will be closed for the summer.

The City of Medford said public park playgrounds, picnic pavilions, and splash pads will reopen this weekend, but the Jackson Aquatics Center will remain closed. The city cited “significant capacity limitations” and an “unfeasible” amount of changes that would be needed to comply with Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions handed down from the state.

“This was not an easy decision especially because of the importance of swim lessons and aquatics safety in an area with considerable numbers of lakes, streams and rivers.” said Medford Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Director Rich Rosenthal. “The amount of resources needed to ensure public health and safety at this time greatly inhibits our ability to provide affordable swim lessons and recreational opportunities to the widest possible number of citizens.”

While the pool will be closed, people can still cool off at splash pads at Hawthorne, Lewis, Lone Pine, Fichtner-Mainwaring, and Oregon Hills Parks.

Anyone using park facilities is being told they’re responsible for accepting risks associated with coronavirus.

