IV Lions Club to host fundraiser for fallen firefighters



CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Residents in the Illinois Valley can support fallen firefighters Saturday.

The Illinois Valley Lions Club is holding a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13. There will be a car wash, food trucks, bake sale and can & bottle drive.

Organizers said they wanted to honor Devin Tandy, the 43-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed outside his Cave Junction home last month.

“Instead of just raising money for one fallen firefighter,” said fundraiser organizer Richard Milner, “we decided we were gonna do it for all fallen firefighters.”

The fundraiser will be at the IV Lions Club building at 110 N Redwood Highway. Residents are asked to bring their own face masks but hand sanitizer will be provided.

