Interactive map to keep trick-or-treating activities alive



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Although the CDC and Oregon Health Authority has advised against trick-or-treating this year, hundreds of families in Southern Oregon are still trying to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

A Klamath Falls woman came up with an idea for an interactive map for houses that are planning to hand out Halloween candy.

It was originally made for Klamath Falls, but ended up expanding it to Medford due to so much interest.

Organizer Lacee Valentine said it means more to her than just candy.

“There’s been so much devastation throughout the state in the past couple months with the fires and everything else going on… We just wanted to bring some hope and some excitement about the holidays that are coming up.”

Valentine said the project has reached hundreds of people.

To get involved, you can visit the Facebook page Klamath Falls trick or treat 2020.

