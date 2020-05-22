Inmate with coronavirus dies



SALEM, Ore. – An inmate at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

The man died in a hospital Wednesday. The state says he was between 50 and 60 years old.

The Department of Correction says it has 115 inmates and 26 staff members infected, as of Tuesday.

According to Portland NBC affiliate KGW, 45 inmates at the state penitentiary have been placed in medical isolation, while nearly 2,000 inmates are in quarantine.

