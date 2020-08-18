Individual tests positive at GPHS summer school



GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A positive case of COVID-19 was discovered at Grants Pass High School during its summer school program.

The school says on August 12 it was contacted by the individual that had tested positive. School representatives declined to say whether it was a faculty member or a student due to privacy concerns.

The program the individual was involved in was closed and families were notified. About 100 students and staff were participating in the summer programs but class schedules were staggered to meet distancing measures.

The school says the affected area has been cleaned and disinfected.

