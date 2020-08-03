Idaho man charged with of death of step children faces court



FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho. — An Idaho man charged with concealing evidence in the deaths of his step children, is in court Monday.

Chad Daybell is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence.

Investigators say the remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were discovered on Daybell’s property in June. The two vanished in September, 2019.

Lori Vallow, mother, faces the same charges as her husband, in addition to charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.