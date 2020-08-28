Hundreds of Medford students choose fully online option



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District says hundreds of students are choosing it’s fully online option this fall, Medford Online Academy.

District Spokeswoman Natalie Hurd says it’s also seeing some families turn to home schooling. Hurd says it all depends on how comfortable families feel around sending students back to school.

“There’s guidance that’s ever changing and there’s so many things that are unknown,” Hurd said.

The school district won’t have official registration numbers until the second week of school. Hurd says schools will reach out to families next week with student schedules.

Ahead of school starting, the Medford School District is also updating it’s free meal service and chrome book distribution.

All students within the school district will be able to receive a free meal at any of the schools between 11:30 to 12:30. The district is also looking at continuing it’s ‘MSD – Meals on the Move’ service.

Along with meals, the district will be distributing chrome books and backpacks filled with school supplies next Wednesday at the district office between 10 a.m. and noon and again from 3 to 5 p.m. Students unable to make it will have another opportunity the first week of school.

