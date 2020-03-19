Humboldt County, California issues shelter in place order

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – People in Humboldt County are being told they need to shelter in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Humboldt County health officials met Thursday to announce the order directing civilians to stay in their homes starting after 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Dr. Teresa Frankovich said it’s important to keep people who don’t normally live together to avoid contact with others in order to slow the circulation of COVID-19.

Citizens are restricted to essential travel for medical care, supplies, or grocery shopping.

A violation of the order is a misdemeanor in California.

Those with elderly friends or family members were urged to check in with them during the duration of the order, which would last until 11:59 p.m. on April 9. However, that date could be extended.

You can read the order in its entirety HERE.

