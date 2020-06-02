How to talk to your kids about police, race relations

ASHLAND, Ore. – Talking to your kids about coronavirus is one thing, but an Ashland doctor says it’s also important to talk to your kids about police and race relations.

Dr. Douglas Col, is a psychologist he says it’s important to talk about race and inequality, even with your young kids. He says many black families speak to their kids about how to act around police. Therefore, Dr. Col says it’s okay and important to educate your kids on these current events.

“Get to know your child and spoon feed them. This mom took these kids to the demonstration and different kids asked different questions,” said Dr. Col.

While every child is different, Dr. Col says it’s important to explain and give your kids answers if they come to you with tough questions about what’s going on.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.