How to safely celebrate Fourth of July amid pandemic



MEDFORD, Ore. — Fourth of July is just around the corner.

But before you plan your barbecues, picnics and parties, health officials want to remind you to be safe and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says if you’re feeling sick, awaiting results from a Covid-19 test, or in a high risk group, you probably should stay home.

For those who are hosting a party, he says to make sure you stay outside, strategize how to make sure people social distance, and offer plenty of opportunities for hand washing and cleaning of surfaces.

“The rise in cases is beginning to get pretty steep, it’s not too late to turn this around… but it’s going to take some degree of thought by everybody,” said Dr. Shames.

If you’re going to a party, Dr. Shames says you should bring your own utensils.

Again, he says to keep your social distance, wash your hands frequently, and stay outdoors as much as possible.

