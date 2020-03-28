How seniors can stay active while staying home



MEDFORD, Ore. — While people are asked to stay home as much as possible it’s important to stay active, especially for seniors.

Even if you’re not sick, doctors say weakness and deconditioning can come after just a few days of decreased physical activity. Medical experts say two and a half hours of activity or more a week is best for keeping your health up.

There are plenty of activities to do at home like stairs, gardening or housework. Walking outside is still a good option, as long as you keep your distance from people.

“It would be great if people could be creative,” Doctor Shireen Chamberland with Providence Medical Group said, “make it their mission daily to do something new, learn something new, use a new part of their body. Something to just keep you busy and keep you occupied and it’s a healthy behavior.”

Dr. Chamberland said now is a great time to try something new. She said there are tons of videos on low-strain exercise, yoga and stretching online, and be sure to keep doing the things you enjoy most.

