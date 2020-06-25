House Democrats introduce police reform bill



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other House Democrats, gathered on the Capitol steps Thursday morning ahead of a police reform vote on the House floor; the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The sweeping legislation sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus has 231 co-sponsors in the House and 36 co-sponsors in the Senate. It includes reforms to curb police brutality, end racial profiling, and eliminate choke-holds.

Democrats say it’s a step in the right direction to transform policing in America.

Thursday’s vote comes a day after a GOP-backed police reform bill failed to advance in the Senate and now, House Democrats are calling on their Senate colleagues to come together to strike a bipartisan deal.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairperson Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) said, “We are supposed to be the beacon of hope for human rights in other countries. And the Justice in Policing Act is a bill for human rights in our country.”

Pelosi stated, “Today we have the opportunity and the obligation to ensure that his death and the deaths of so many others are not in vain. When we pass this bill, the Senate will have a choice: to honor George Floyd’s life or to do nothing.”

The legislation is expected to pass along party lines.

