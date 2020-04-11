Hotels see drop in business during normally busy season



ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Rogue Valley hotels are seeing a sharp decline in bookings. Several hotels NBC5 News spoke with on Friday said this time of year is normally very busy.

With sports tournaments and spring events usually scheduled around this time of year, hotels like Rogue Regency Inn said they see a lot of bookings. This year much of that business has dropped.

The Inn says they’re usually at 70 percent capacity around this time. Currently, that’s dropped to 35 percent.

“We have a few clients that are kind of keeping us afloat but I’ve got all my food and beverage staff laid off and down to skeleton crew for everyone else,” said Bruce Hoevet, general manager of Rogue Regency Inn.

Many hotels say they’ve had to cut staff numbers down to a skeleton crew. Some places, like Ashland Springs Hotel and Inn at the Commons have closed temporarily.

