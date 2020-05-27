Hot car dangers during the warm weather

MEDFORD, Ore. – With temperatures rising, local police want to remind people not to leave animals and kids in hot cars.

Police say people who leave animals or kids in cars can get cited for endangerment of an animal or child.

There is even a Good Samaritan law in Oregon where if a person sees an animal or child distressed in a car they are able to get them out after they call 911. That could mean even breaking a window to save them.

“You have to be reasonable about everything you do with these kinds of things. But I think that health and welfare of a child certainly takes precedent over a window,” said Mike Moran, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says if it’s 80 degrees outside, the inside of a car can reach 99 degrees in just 10 minutes.

If you encounter an animal or kid in a car alone call police immediately.

