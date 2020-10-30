Hospitality businesses struggling amid pandemic





ASHLAND, Ore. — The owners of ‘The McCall House’ in Ashland say things have been difficult financially.

Previously, rooms were booked years in advance and always selling out.

Now, the bed and breakfast says rates are a third of what they once were.

They’ve also changed their business model to allow people to stay for just one night.

The owners hope it will attract people going on road trips.

“A lot of these original customers would stay a week, so we wouldn’t have to flip that room for a week. Now that we have to clean the rooms every night, that increases our housekeeping quite a bit. It’s considerably more expensive to run it this way too,” said Mary Reimer, co-owner.

The owners say the closure of the Peerless Hotel hits home.

They hope things don’t go that direction for them and will do everything they can to stay open.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.