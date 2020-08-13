Homes saved from Coos County fire



COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Several homes in Coos County were saved by firefighters this week.

The Coos Forest Protective Agency said on Tuesday, a trailer being towed on Highway 38 had a mechanical failure that sparked a fire near mile marker 16 near Scottsburg.

Several homes were in the path of the fire, which was pushed by strong winds.

Due to the steep terrain in the area, five helicopters were used to help stop the fire. It was stopped at 13 acres in size and no structures were lost.

“Everyone sent quality people to assist with this fire,” Coos FPA District Manager Mike Robison said. “You can’t beat good neighbors.”

