Homeowners need to submit this form for hazardous waste cleanup



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency will soon begin the cleanup process for the Almeda Fire.

Starting Wednesday, EPA crews will set up an office, storage trailers, wash stations and collection areas at Boise Cascade in Central Point. “That’s going to be used to store all the equipment and the trailers to do the work,” said John Vial with Jackson County Emergency Operations Center, “as well as the debris that’s cleaned up.”

Jackson County EOC said eight crews of about half a dozen people apiece will begin cleanup of the Almeda Fire area on October 19, but they can’t go on your property until you fill out a ‘right of entry’ form. The county is mailing them and asking the forms to be submitted by October 16.

“This work is completely contingent and depends on the right of entry forms being completed,” Vial said. “The quicker we get these forms, the quicker this cleanup can proceed.”

You can find the forms online or in-person at one of the multi-agency resource centers.

