Home burns in West Medford fire



MEDFORD, Ore. – First responders contained a house fire today near Sherm’s Thunderbird in West Medford.

It happened around noon. While the fire didn’t spread to neighboring homes Medford Fire says the house is no longer livable.

A bystander shared this video with NBC5 and said while firefighters responded quickly the fire spread just as fast.

“We noticed some smoke coming out. The smoke was small in the beginning, like a barbecue. But it just got a little bit bigger and bigger,” said Robert Vasquez.

Nineteen firefighters and 5 engines responded. Medford Fire says the cause is still under investigation. Everyone at the home got out safely.

