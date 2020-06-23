Hearing scheduled in case of Disney Mouseketeer’s death





MEDFORD, Ore. — The man charged in connection with the death of former Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day may be back in court on Tuesday.

Daniel Burda is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.

Burda lived at the Phoenix home of Dennis Day and his partner Ernie.

A police affidavit obtained by The Oregonian says Burda told police he shoved Dennis Day to the ground at his Phoenix home in July of 2018.

Police say he then hid the body under a massive pile of clothes.

A judge recently declared Burda fit to stand trial.

According to court documents, Burda’s defense attorneys are asking to get grand jury testimony from a witness from July 10th of 2019.

The state is arguing the witness’s testimony should remain sealed.

The state would comment on who the witness is.

Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.