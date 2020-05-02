Healthcare workers receive free lunch

MEDFORD, Ore. – A few businesses got together to give out free meals to healthcare workers in East Medford Friday afternoon.

County Financial’s Helping Heroes Program partnered with People’s Bank and Fat Kid Food Company giving free lunches to front line workers in the medical field.

“They’re doing so much for us. They’re giving back in so many different ways and putting their life at risk every single day. This is just a small little thing we could try to do to help give back and give them lunch just to say thank you,” says Amber Robertson from People’s Bank.

The food was given out at Ascension Lutheran Church next to the Asante Campus.

