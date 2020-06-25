Habitat for Humanity hosts welcome celebration for three families



MEDFORD, Ore. — Three families were welcomed into their new homes with a celebration on 10th street in Medford Wednesday night.

The families had assistance from Habitat for Humanity.

These are the 67th, 68th and 69th houses completed in Jackson County by Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Each family had to do over 500 hours of constructing the homes and volunteering with the non-profit to qualify.

“It’s exciting, you know, it’s been a long road. Ijust feel like to see it, to do this and tell our stories, it’s amazing,” said new home owner, Nichole Meagher.

The homes aren’t free, they are sold to each family with 30-year no interest loans for the cost of the property and materials.

