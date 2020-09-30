Gunman surrenders after Washington market shooting



EDMONDS, Wash. (KING) — A suspect has turned himself after a shooting that left three people seriously wounded at the Boo Han Oriental Market in Edmonds, Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the three victims include a woman who was shot in her arms, a woman who was shot in her face, and a man who was shot in his lower body.

The two women were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they were in critical condition Tuesday evening.

The male victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. His condition is not known.

“All of the officers arrived immediately got their trauma kits out and immediately started performing combat first aid on the victims,” said Sgt. Josh McClure, a spokesman for the Edmonds Police Department.

According to police, a man with a handgun opened fire near the entrance of the store, striking the three people.

“It was a very crowded business location, chaos is the word that I can use to describe the scene,” McClure said.

