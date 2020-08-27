Growth of Red Salmon Complex slows



SHASTA TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – Nearly 1,000 crew members are still working to control a pair of wildfires in Northern California.

The Red Salmon Complex fires were sparked during a July 27 lightning storm. Since then, they’ve grown to a combined 21,584 acres in size. However, growth has remained static over the past 24 hours.

The largest fire is the Salmon Fire, which has covered 19,752 acres and is 42% contained. The Salmon Fire is 807 acres and 79% contained.

The complex is burning about 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek, California, with most of the activity taking place in the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers National Forest. The Shasta Trinity National Forest and Klamath National Forest are also affected.

This week, Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 is taking control of firefighting operations with a total of 897 fire personnel working the fires.

Thursday, fire crews will continue to work on building control lines and firebreaks around the Red Salmon Complex.

For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6891/

The following is a list of forest closures provided by the Shasta Trinity National Forest:

All National Forest System roads within the Red-Salmon Fire Complex Closure Area (as shown on the Forest Closure Order and Map) are closed as well as: Forest Road Nos. 07N53 (Grizzly Camp), 07N15 (Fawn Ridge), 10N05 (Upper Leary Creek), 10N01 (Trinity Summit), and 07N10 (Lone Pine Ridge). All National Forest System trails within the Red-Salmon Fire Complex Closure Area are closed as well as: Forest Trail Nos. 6E04 (Orleans Mt Trail), 5438 (Nordheimer), 12W08 (East Fork New River), and 12W02 (Salmon Summit). Big Rock River Access.

