‘Greater Idaho’ movement gathers signatures in Grant County



GRANT COUNTY, Ore. – A petition to annex much of Southern Oregon into the State of Idaho is moving forward in several counties despite coronavirus fears.

Leaders of the “Greater Idaho” and “Move Oregon’s Border” movements say their petition to make several Southern Oregon part of Idaho has gone online to avoid personal contact.

Recently the movement gained permission to begin gathering signatures in rural Grant County. In Josephine County, the groups have to collect just over 2,400 signatures by August 5th to make it on the November ballot. Signatures are also being gathered Douglas and Umatilla Counties.

Chief petitioner Make McCarter said, “Rural Oregon is starting to stand up and say ‘enough is enough’ and ‘if you won’t change there is a state that is used to dealing with rural counties and does a better job dealing with it.’”

He added that, in this time of social distancing, petitions can be downloaded online at http://www.GreaterIdaho.org

The group hasn’t yet received legal approval to collect signatures in Jackson County.

