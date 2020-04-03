Grants Pass store offers ‘take-home’ pottery to paint



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — There’s more than just restaurants offering ‘take-out’. A pottery store in Grants Pass is staying open by offering take-home pottery to paint.

Pottery Canvas and Stone has over 400 pottery items to paint. Just pick up a kit from the store, paint at home and drop it back off to be fired in their kiln.

“We have customers from little kids all the way up to elderly folks. Everyone seems to enjoy it quite a bit,” David Willhite, owner, said.

