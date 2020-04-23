Grants Pass police using drones



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety announced they’ve been using drones during “operational missions.”

Police said during the month of March, their FAA-licensed pilots flew DJI Mavic 2 Enterprises for a total of 9.3 hours during four missions searching for fleeing suspects, finding someone who needed help, and observing a house fire.

GPDPS said the small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) will help provide police and firefighters with real-time aerial information.

“We track our flights and take steps to ensure we make privacy of our citizens a priority and unwavering commitment,” GPDPS said. “We will use visual documentation in a limited manner only pertinent to the call. Constitutionally-protected rights apply to sUAS platforms and we may not use evidence gathered in unintentional manner.”

