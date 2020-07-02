Grants Pass homicide suspect identified



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to find a suspect tied to a Grants Pass homicide.

Oregon State Police said on the afternoon of June 24, 55-year-old Theodore Homer Robison was shot dead at the corner of Pinecrest Drive and Tiffany Way.

On July 2, police announced Bret Alan Hagenno is a suspect in the case. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Hagenno is described as 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, and balding. He may or may not have a beard. He’s known to frequent both Josephine County and Jackson County.

Anyone who has information about Hagenno’s whereabouts is asked to call OSP at 541-664-4600. Refer to case number SP-20-173329.

