Grants Pass High School seniors honored in Parade of Graduates



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — In hopes of keeping graduation traditions in place, the Grants Pass School District hosted a ‘Parade of Graduates’ today.

Nostalgia ran high as the Grants Pass High School class of 2020 went to their respective elementary schools wearing their caps and gowns.

Seniors were able to show their old teachers that they’ve conquered a huge milestone – despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not what we expected, but it’s still nice how the community came together and made something happen,” said Grants Pass senior, Cody Amaral.

For an hour proud teachers, parents and seniors gathered distantly to celebrate with a drive through parade at Allen Dale Elementary School.

“It’s emotional… he’s our last [kid] and it’s just nice that these kids were able to do something to celebrate their accomplishments, even though it’s not what was originally planned,” said Cody’s mother, Sheri Amaral.

“Our seniors have been so resilient in dealing with these really unprecedented times and as we’ve seen across the country with birthday parties, weddings and graduations – things look different, but they can still be really special,” said communications specialist for Grants Pass School Department, Kristin Hosfelt.

The school district still hopes phase 2 will be initiated in Josephine County, so it can host a graduation ceremony on June 26th.

The seniors were also handed graduation cap shaped cookies from their old teachers, as they drove past the school.

