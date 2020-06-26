Grants Pass H.S. holds formal, in-person graduation ceremony



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The class of 2020 is ending high school a little different than prior graduating classes. Each school has their own plans to adapt to the health guidelines.

Grants Pass High School’s 132nd graduating class celebrated a major milestone with friends and family, while still adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines.

Restrictions on gatherings forced the students to split into four separate ceremonies with limited guests. Hand shaking required gloves and between each ceremony, chairs were all sanitized. Not even a pandemic could take away their traditional graduation ceremony.

There were 370 Grants Pass students, made up of 11 valedictorians, nine seniors graduating with seals of bi-literacy, the best band program in the state and numerous sports accomplishments.

“Boys soccer team at Grants Pass High School. We are the first team since like 20 years ago, we won the conference championship,” Sterling Willie, GPHS graduate, said.

Even after saying goodbye to their cavemen years, graduating high school doesn’t mean all those memories fade away.

“We’re all getting jobs now, we’re all moving off and doing different things, but I’m hoping we can stay connected,” Ethan Welch, GPHS graduate, said.

