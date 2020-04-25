Grants Pass Dutch Bros employee tests positive for coronavirus



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros has confirmed an employee in Grants Pass has tested positive with coronavirus.

The employee works at the shop located on 1698 NE 7th Street.

Dutch Bros says the employee began showing symptoms on April 22nd.

Before showing any symptoms, it says the employee worked evening and late shifts on April 9th, 12th, 13th and 16th. The employee also worked a day shift on April 19th and a partial morning shift on April 22nd.

On Friday, the employee’s test results came back positive.

Dutch Bros says they have notified employees who were in direct contact with the person who has tested positive and that these employees are currently self-isolated on paid leave.

It says it is deep cleaning the stand and coordinating with public health officials to confirm their protocols are up to standard.

Anyone with concerns or questions are encouraged to email communitywellness@dutchbros.com.

