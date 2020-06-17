Grants Pass Downs summer meet begins



The Grants Pass Downs officially started its summer races June 16. The races began around 4:30 p.m. and ended at 7:30 p.m.

The races are being held with no spectators present because of Phase II restrictions. While the races may not be available to watch in person, there are still virtual viewing an betting options.

“If people want to watch races, we’d encourage them to go to one of our off-track betting parlors in the state of Oregon. So for the local community, that’s Medford, at Lava Lanes,” said President of Grants Pass Downs.

Spectators can also watch and wager through the TVG Network or Advance Deposit Wagering or ADW websites.

According to the president, the meet will have more than 80 races over nine days, June 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and July 1, 6, 7 and 8 – with $60,000 available in purses each day.

The track had canceled its spring meets, which were May 11 to June 8. A fall meet is scheduled to start on Sept. 20.

