Grants Pass Downs hosts first horse races of the 2020 summer season



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — They’re off! Today marks the return of horse racing in Grants Pass.

Fans might not get to watch the excitement firsthand at the Grants Pass Downs, but, they’re still getting involved.

So how can racing fans stay on track this season?

With less fans in the stands than seasons past due to coronavirus restrictions, only a lucky few are allowed in.

“We’re excited about being in a position where we have an opportunity to share it with everyone, whether it’s people fortunate enough to be here, or people watching and wagering on our races across the world,” said Director of Communications and Marketing for GP Downs, Tag Wotherspoon.

He says people can bet off-site via TVG Network or other advance-deposit wagering websites.

Another option, is bringing a part of the experience to Medford.

“For people that aren’t fortunate enough to come to the races, we’re sending them to our off-track betting site in Medford, which would be Lava Lanes. Which is where people can watch and wager and enjoy the races there,” added Wotherspoon.

That’s where we found local horse racing enthusiast, Troy Boyd, betting on the races; something he’s done for the last 8 years.

“I think it’s really exciting to see it on video, actually see it on live feed, and bet horses here,” said Boyd.

While it’s a horse of a different color, Wotherspoon says the changes are a way to get equestrian sports back up and running during the pandemic.

The Downs is allowing those close to staffers to watch in the stands.

The Downs is allowing those close to staffers to watch in the stands.

