Grants Pass business under fire for executive’s controversial comments



GRANTS PASS, Ore.–People are upset with a Grants Pass business after controversial comments were made on social media by one of its executives.

The comments were made on Alan Sippola’s Facebook while referencing photos of counter-protesting nurses in Denver. The post used an expletive when describing that the driver should run over the counter-protesting nurse.

Another post by Alan on his page said that the previous comment was out of line and that they should have grabbed a rope and strung the nurse up instead. The post was taken down and Sippola’s Facebook profile has gone dark as of Thursday.

Sippola’s listed as the president of Caveman Fence by the Oregon Business Registry. Both Caveman Fence and Sippola gave FOX26 News statements below:

Caveman Fence Statement

Even though our company name has been shared along with Alan’s private comments the two remain entirely separate. At Caveman Fence our focus is on building well made fences with quality craftsmanship, providing a strong career for our valued men we employ. Any opinions or comments made by Alan or any of our staff are entirely their own and do not coincide with how caveman fence does business.

Alan Sippola Statement

I am writing this to apologize for my comments on a social media site where debate of the current topics of the day are discussed. I made hurtful and over the top comments in regards to a man dressed as a health care worker stopping a Constitutional protest to reopen the economy of that state by standing in front of the procession. My comment was directed at the individual that stood in the road. At no time did I even think of that person as a health care provider. Rather I thought of him as a person that was denying others of their Constitutional right to protest their Government. As a result my business and business partner, employees, family and friends have fallen under attack. I apologize to them, my community and healthcare workers. My comments were wrong. I am sorry.

