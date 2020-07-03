Grants Pass asks residents to be safe during holiday weekend



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The city of Grants Pass wants to remind you to be safe this holiday weekend.

While legal fireworks are allowed, they’re are prohibited from wildfire hazard zones and city limits. Legal fireworks may be used safely from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

“There’s no fireworks allowed in the east and west hills and they’re very much posted in those locations,” Lloyd Lawless, Grants Pass Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief, said.

Residents are also asked to read instructions before lighting off any fireworks and always have water on hand, just in case.

