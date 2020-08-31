Governor names new head of Oregon State Police



SALEM, Ore. – Amid a tumultuous time in Oregon, the state’s largest law-enforcement agency will soon have a new leader.

Travis Hampton served as Oregon State Police Superintendent since July of 2016. He recently announced his retirement after 30 years of service in Oregon, with Governor Kate Brown commending his “determination and leadership” during a time when the country is confronting “difficult truths about racism and racial injustice in our criminal justice system.”

On August 31, Governor Brown named Terri Davie as the next Superintendent of OSP.

“Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example,” Governor Brown said. “She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices—including Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities—as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. I look forward to her leadership as we do the hard work of transforming law enforcement standards and training and putting the state on a path toward racial justice.”

Davie has nearly 24 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon, according to the governor’s office. Her first day as OSP Superintendent will be November 1, the same day Hampton will officially step down.

The Oregon State Senate will need to confirm the appointment.

