Gov. Kate Brown says no to shelter in place order, for now



SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she won’t issue a shelter in place notice unless she sees people not isolating and distancing themselves from others.

KGW reports Gov. Brown reiterated she would not legally order Oregonians to shelter in place during a conference call with reporters Friday morning.

The comments came the day after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter in place order for his state.

Gov. Brown explained she’s still encouraging Oregonians to stay home, especially if they’re over 60. “We’ve been saying that for weeks,” Brown said, “It particularly applies to most vulnerable Oregonians, those with underlying health conditions. If they are not following our recommendations, I will impose more restrictive conditions.”

More: https://bit.ly/39dQUrf

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.