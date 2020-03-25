Gov. Kate Brown asks for emergency open enrollment period



SALEM, Ore. – In order to make sure all Americans have access to health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is asking for the federal government to open a special enrollment period for Oregonians.

“Many Oregonians are uninsured or underinsured and now find their families’ budgets significantly tightened due to this national emergency,” Brown said in a letter to Health and Human Service Secretary Azar. “In order to remove any potential barriers that remain, it is critical for all Oregonians to have access to a special enrollment period.”

The latest enrollment period was this past December. The next scheduled one won’t take place until November.

Governor Kate Brown asked Azar to allow Oregonians access to HealthCare.gov as soon as possible for at least 30 days.

“The Marketplace is our state’s pathway to coverage and federal subsidies,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Until the federal government unblocks the gate to those options for all Oregonians, the only people who can enroll now are those who just lost other coverage or had another major qualifying event.”

Governor Brown said, “A national emergency has changed conditions vastly, and those Oregonians deserve a chance to get the coverage they need.”

You can read the full letter HERE.

