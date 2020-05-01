Gov. Kate Brown announces ‘key’ to opening Oregon





SALEM, Ore. – As Oregon prepares to reopen, Governor Kate Brown announced a state partnership with Oregon Health Sciences University to track COVID-19 cases.

On May 1, Governor Brown expressed her desire to start slowly reopening the state on May 15. Just a few days before then, thousands of Oregonians will be asked to volunteer for COVID-19 testing as part of the “Key to Oregon Study.”

According to OHSU, the study is an effort to better understand the virus’ infection patterns with real-time mapping. It will gather data intended to help local leaders make quick decisions in an effort to avoid a second wave of infections.

100,000 people will be randomly selected to join the study. 10,000 other people will be picked to receive testing kits to provide information about the wider spread of the virus.

For more information, visit https://www.ohsu.edu/health/key-oregon-study-covid-19

