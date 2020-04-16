Gov. Brown issues order for local governments



SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a new executive order that will allow local governments to conduct critical business.

Governor Brown declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 8. After numerous other executive orders ranging from school closures to gathering restrictions, Brown issued another on April 15 to “keep government working.”

Executive Order 20-16 establishes measures to make sure local governments can conduct meetings safely during the COVID-19 outbreak. With budgeting processes starting soon, the governor said safe civic engagement is essential moving forward.

“Public participation in government decision-making is fundamental to our representative form of government,” said Governor Kate Brown. “While the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we live, work, and operate, we still must ensure that every voice is heard by elected officials and other policymakers and that the critical functions of local government can continue unimpeded.”

Governor Brown’s order directs local governments, including school districts, to conduct public meetings and hearing via telephone or other electronic means when possible. When in-person meetings are necessary, social distancing needs to be practiced.

Executive Order 20-16 can be read in its entirety here: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Documents/executive_orders/eo_20-16.pdf

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.