Gov. Brown announced quarantine relief for agricultural workers



SALEM. Ore — Governor Kate Brown announced a new source of financial assistance for agricultural workers Saturday.

The Oregon Worker Quarantine Fund will provide up to two weeks of financial relief to farm workers, who must self-quarantine due to COVID-19. The funds will be available to workers 18 and older, regardless of immigration status.

The Oregon Health Authority also launched the Community Partners and Outreach – Protecting Oregon Farmworkers Program. Workers can apply through the Quarantine Fund through local community-based partners.

In a press release, Governor Brown said, “This pandemic has exacerbated disparities in our systems that already existed—especially for low-income communities, rural communities, immigrants, and communities of color. Oregonians working in agriculture and food processing are providing a vital service, ensuring families continue to have food on their tables and grocery store shelves during this pandemic. And yet, the nature of this work puts agricultural and food processing workers at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

