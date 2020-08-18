‘Golden State Killer’ faces victims



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – It’s a day some of his victims say they’ve been waiting decades for: a chance to come face-to-face with Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., also known as the “Golden State Killer.”

The former police officer who admitted to killing 13 people and raping dozens of women in a series of attacks all over the state was in court Tuesday to hear from some of the people he hurt.

Over the next three days, dozens of victims and victims’ families will get the chance to say their piece directly to the 74-year-old who will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Some victims say it’s not enough and they doubt DeAngelo feels any remorse. Still others somehow keep him in prayer, hoping he’ll one day understand the pain he’s caused.

But as each of them spoke, DeAngelo just stared straight ahead keeping his eyes fixed on the wall across from him.

Friday, a judge will sentence him to life in prison without parole.

