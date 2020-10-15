Gold Hill Whitewater Center seeking community support



GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Gold Hill Whitewater Center is still hoping to host part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and they are looking for community support. The center said the governor was supposed to send a letter to the LA Olympic Committee, inviting them to use Gold Hill’s Whitewater course, but that was delayed because of COVID-19.

“We’re going to meet out at the site and just point to what’s going to happen to the river and what it will look like if we host the Olympics,” said Steve Kiesling with the center.

Now, a city council town hall has been scheduled for Thursday in Gold Hill to make sure the community is on board to send that letter. The meeting will be at the Whitewater Park Ti’lomikh Falls parking lot Thursday night. It will start at 6 p.m.

