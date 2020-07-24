Gold Fire in Lassen County nears 20,000 acres in size

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. – Homes, ranches, and commercial structures are still threatened by a fire burning in northern Lassen County, California.

The Gold Fire started on the afternoon of July 20 south of Adin. As of the morning of July 24, an estimated 19,000 acres were burned.

CAL FIRE said seven structures were destroyed and 25 others are threatened as crews work to construct and reinforce lines around the fire, which was 35% contained. “Cultural resources” were also threatened, according to CAL FIRE. Numerous evacuation orders are in effect.

The cause of the Gold Fire remains under investigation.

