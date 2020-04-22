Gift-card program helps community, operated by Crater athletic director



CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– With students staying at home, the Crater High School athletic director is finding a new way to support his community.

David Heard, with the help of community member Debbie Saxbury, have started a gift-card program to support local restaurants and residents.

People can buy gift cards at any of the 15 restaurants that support Crater athletics. From there, Heard picks them up and school counselors or principals distribute them to people in need.

So far, he estimates they’ve raised about $15,000.

“It feels good to be able to help them out and keep them going but to this magnitude,” said Heard. “I’m a little surprised about the amount of money that we’ve been able to do.”

Even teachers in the district have been putting a portion of their paychecks into the program to help fund it said Heard.

He says he will try to keep the program running until the school year ends.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.