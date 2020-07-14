Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail



BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Jeffery Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell remains in jail after she was denied bail.

Maxwell appeared via livestream in a Manhattan court today where she pleaded not guilty.

Epstein’s long-time confidante is accused of recruiting girls for the financier to sexually abuse them.

Tuesday in court, an alleged victim of Maxwell delivered an emotional statement via audio feed, calling Maxwell a “sexual predator” who has never shown remorse for devastating the lives of young girls.

Annie Farmer said she was just 16 when she met Maxwell. She alleged Maxwell groomed and abused her along with countless other children and young girls.

Maxwell will remain in jail pending her trial on charges of helping Epstein abuse girls and young women.

