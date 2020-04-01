Gardening is becoming popular amidst the pandemic



MEDFORD, Ore. — It appears people are spending more time in their yards during the pandemic.

Four Seasons Nursery in Medford is open, however, customers can only get their goods by calling and ordering in advance.

The owner says soils and flowers are selling, but the biggest sellers right now are herbs and vegetables.

“We’re seeing a lot of people starting gardens, in fact, people are talking about victory gardening 2.0,” said Four Seasons Nursery owner, Tim Elbert.

Elbert says it’s a bit early to start gardening, so people who are starting gardens should be aware of frosty nights that can kill plants.

According to the Oregon Association of Nurseries, many nurseries and greenhouses are hiring seasonal workers in the Portland area.

