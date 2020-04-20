Four teens face charges after Grants Pass burglaries



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Four teenagers are being charged in connection with three separate crimes in Grants Pass.

Police said in the early morning hours of April 14, someone broke windows and stole items from Red Eye Hut on Southwest 6th Street. Later that morning, there was another burglary call at Siskiyou Sun Grown on Southeast 7th Street. In between the two burglary calls, the suspects allegedly broke into a vehicle on Southwest Leonard Street.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they investigated the cases and determined they all involved the same four suspects, who were between the ages of 14 and 16. Two of them were lodged at the Juvenile Justice Center. The other two will have charges referred to prosecutors. Their identities will not be publicly released due to their ages.

Other vehicle break-in cases are being investigated and the juveniles may face more charges in the future.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.