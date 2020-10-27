Founder of RoxyAnn Winery passes away



MEDFORD, Ore. – The founder and owner of RoxyAnn Winery in Medford, Jack Day, passed away Monday night.

Day planted the east Medford winery’s original 20 acres on the southwest slopes of Roxy Ann Peak in 1997. Today, RoxyAnn produces nearly 15,000 cases of wine annually.

Day also ran Hillcrest Orchards, which has been operated by his family for more than 100 years. He also served the community and was on the board of both the Medford School District and the Medford Water Commission among other roles.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, their children and grandchildren.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to jack’s family.

