Former Medford police chief announces bid for mayor



MEDFORD, Ore. – A former police chief announced he wants to be the next mayor of Medford.

Randy Sparacino spent 22 years on the force before he was named as Medford Police Chief in 2016. At the time, he said the promotion was a dream come true. “I have started at the police department as a volunteer, and worked my way entirely up to the top so it’s an amazing journey,” he stated.

Chief Sparacino said a health scare back in January 2019 made him think about the future and ultimately led him to the decision to retire in July of 2019.

On May 21, 2020, Sparacino announced he’d like to replace Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler, who has served since 2004.

Sparacino released the following statement to the media:

Randy Sparacino has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Medford. The former MedfordPolice Chief has spent the last 30 years serving the Medford community. His unique experience as the former Police Chief, combined with his decades of state and local committee involvement makes him the ideal candidate for Mayor. During his tenure at MPD, Sparacino was instrumental in leading the design and development of the new police headquarters building. He successfully strengthened community and police relations and refocused leadership in the department in an effort to improve morale and continue MPD’s reputation as one of the leading law enforcement agencies in the state. Randy has spent the previous seven months serving as the Chief Policy Advisor for the City of Medford where he was responsible for overseeing State and Federal legislation impacting the municipality. “I have spent the majority of my life dedicated to serving this community and that has led to the decision to run for this office,” said Randy, “I am not a career politician and I’m not seeking this office to better position myself for future political aspirations. I want to put my energy into making Medford the best place to live, work and play.” Randy intends to officially file for the November election when it becomes available on June 3. Learn more about Randy and follow along the campaign at ​ sparacinoformedford.com ​. The campaign Facebook page can be found at ​ facebook.com/SparacinoForMedford ​.

