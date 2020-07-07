Former Jackson County deputy admits misconduct after explicit photos were found



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to official misconduct after he reportedly took explicit photos in uniform.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on May 5, 2019, police were examining a cell phone as part of a separate investigation when they found photos of then-Deputy Roger Campbell in his patrol car “exposing his genitals in an explicit sexually aroused manor.” He reportedly sent at least one of the photos to a “female acquaintance,” prosecutors said.

Oregon State Police started an investigation and eventually gained access to Campbell’s phone. However, the phone had been factory reset and no data could be retrieved.

In January of 2020, Campbell signed an order revoking his police certificates. He won’t be able to work as a police officer again.

On July 7, 2020, Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert announced former Deputy Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct in the first degree. He was sentenced to 11 months of probation. He’ll also pay a $1,300 fine in lieu of completing community service.

